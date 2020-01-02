'I would love to see England v Argentina at the John Smith's Stadium': Boris Johnson urged to bring World Cup final to the north

The Prime Minister has been urged to bring a football World Cup final to the north of England if the UK won the opportunity to host the 2030 tournament.

National newspaper The Times this morning reports there is support from ministers for one of the biggest events in sport to be held among the so-called Red Wall electorate who turned out for the Conservatives in last month's General Election.

The Tory manifesto pledged to back a potential UK and Ireland bid for the Fifa World Cup in 10 years and Boris Johnson has vowed to back the move with his "heart and soul".

Quoting an unnamed senior minister, The Times report reads: "We need something like the London Olympics.

"A World Cup final in Manchester - it would be 'wow!'"

The report also reads: "A venue is proving contentious, however, with the claims of Manchester disputed by advocates for other northern cities such as Liverpool, home to reigning European and World club champions."

Sean Jarvis, commercial director of Huddersfield Town, today told The Yorkshire Post: "It's good to hear that the north is on the radar [for the] World Cup in 2030. I think it's great news because people talk about the Northern Powerhouse in terms of business - it's great to have sport in there as well."

Should the UK get the chance to hold the tournament, Mr Jarvis hopes Yorkshire's stadiums would be on the list for hosting duties.

"For us to qualify as part of the World Cup would be magnificent for our area in West Yorkshire.

"We've got ourselves a great stadium, and obviously Leeds United and Bradford City [are here]. We've got three great stadiums there that could all host fixtures."

He added that after being in the Premier League, Huddersfield Town saw the positive impact of the world watching the club.

"Bring it on," he said, "I would love to see England take on Argentina at the John Smith's Stadium."

Mr Johnson last month promised to "repay" Northern voters who supported the Conservatives for the first time, using his first trip outside London of the new Government to visit Sedgefield, the seat in County Durham once held by Tony Blair which was won by the Tories.

The Prime Minister was Major of London when the capital hosted the Olympics in 2012.

The Conservative manifesto pledge reads: "We will build on our fantastic track record of delivering major international sporting events – including supporting the upcoming Commonwealth Games, UEFA European Women’s Championships and Rugby League World Cup – and we would back a potential UK and Ireland bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup."