Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a press conference in London's Downing Street

It was announced yesterday that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case would be looking into the now infamous alleged Christmas party held by Downing Street staff at Number 10 last December, while London was under Tier 3 restrictions.

The original reporting of the party by the Daily Mirror, also included details of an apparent gathering on November 27 during the national lockdown, which Boris Johnson is said to have attended and spoken at.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis has now clarified that both gatherings, as well as another alleged to have happened at the Department for Education, will be looked at.

He told the House of Commons this morning: “the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation will establish the facts surrounding the following: allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on November 27 2020; a gathering at the Department for Education on December 10 2020; and allegations made of a gathering at 10 Downing Street on December 18 2020.

“The primary purpose of the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation will be to establish swiftly a general understanding of the nature of the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, and with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time.

“If required, the investigation will establish whether individual disciplinary action is warranted.”

All Ministers, special advisers and civil servants will be expected to comply with the inquiry, he added.

It came as the Tories confirmed an event organised by Shaun Bailey’s failed London mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster headquarters on December 14 while the capital was in Tier 2 restrictions.

According to the Times, the “raucous” party took place in the HQ’s basement, was attended by No 10 aides and featured dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours despite indoor social mixing being banned at the time.

Allegra Stratton became the first casualty of the scandal yesterday when she stood down in an emotional statement to the press outside her north London home.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he is “not quite sure” why Ms Stratton, who had been Boris Johnson’s spokeswoman before moving to work on the Cop26 climate conference, chose to quit, but he suggested it could have been because she was “embarrassed” by the video released on Tuesday evening which showed her laughing and joking about an apparent Downing Street Christmas party..

The footage showed aides laughing about an alleged social event while rehearsing for subsequently-ditched televised press briefings in No 10’s £2.6 million media room, and after it emerged on Tuesday night the Government opted not to put Mr Javid up for Wednesday’s morning broadcast interviews as initially planned.

Asked about that decision, he told Sky News: “I didn’t appear because I saw that video – it upset me, it upset a lot of people I think across the country, it upset the Prime Minister.