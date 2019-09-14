'It's just a fairytale,' Doncaster woman tells Boris Johnson over Brexit plan

Boris Johnson purchased a “cob” loaf and English fruit during a trip to a busy marketplace, joking with one lobster seller: “We’ve got to take a few claws out of that Withdrawal Agreement."

During his trip to Doncaster market yesterday, the Prime Minister told one trader “we’re going to get a deal”, adding: “That’s the plan, anyway.

“And if we don’t, we’re coming out on October 31.

“That’s what we’re going to do. Here we go, that’s democracy.”

Mr Johnson was surrounded by excited shoppers as he visited the sunny South Yorkshire town, which voted by 69 per cent to leave in the EU referendum but has been regarded as a Labour stronghold in past elections.

But not everyone was pleased to see him as he was confronted by an angry woman who told him: “People have died because of austerity.

“And you’ve got the cheek to come here and tell us austerity is over and it’s all good now and we’re going to leave the EU and everything’s going to be great - it’s just a fairytale.”

The woman told Mr Johnson she would rather have a Labour Brexit than a Tory one and he said: “If you look at it, the Labour Party have decided that they don’t even want to do Brexit after all.”

But the woman hit back: “They’re going to give everybody a vote on an actual deal - that’s more than what you’re going to do.”

Mr Johnson showed no reaction as one man told him: “Find a deal here - this is Doncaster, not Europe.”

As he walked around stalls inside the market’s indoor Corn Exchange, the Prime Minister stopped to speak with one fish seller.

With Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry watching on, Mr Johnson was heard remarking: “Look at that... lobster claws. We’ve got to take a few claws out of that Withdrawal Agreement.”

The Prime Minister also stopped off at a “cob shop”, smiling as he bought a loaf of bread and scones from the stall.

After stepping outside into the packed marketplace on Friday morning, Mr Johnson reassured one shopper: “We’ll get you out, we’ll get us out.”

As he visited a fruit stall, the Prime Minister moved towards some Belgium strawberries, before eventually buying English Victoria plums.

Speaking in Rotherham later on yesterday Mr Johnson said he was Boris Johnson has said he is “cautiously optimistic” of getting a Brexit deal as he prepares for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.