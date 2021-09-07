'I've seen no plans for October firebreak lockdown', says vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi.

It comes after an anonymous Sage member and senior Government scientist told the i newspaper the Government has drawn up plans to extend half-term to two weeks in late October if the NHS is pushed to the brink of capacity.

In response to the claims, the Government told the i it was not “planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term” but a spokesman added that it “retains contingency plans as part of responsible planning for a range of scenarios, but such measures would only be re-introduced as a last resort to prevent unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asked on BBC Breakfast whether the Government is looking at a possible lockdown in October, Mr Zahawi said: “No, I haven’t seen any … I know where this question comes from.

“The i newspaper was reporting that they think there could be a possible lockdown.

“Look, vaccines have given us the ability to reduce infections, to save 100,000 lives.

“It is through the booster programme that I hope … we can transition the virus from pandemic to endemic status and deal with it year in, year out – it is going to be with us for many years – but not have to close down our economy or take the severe measures we had to sadly take in December of last year.”

Asked about the firebreak reports on LBC, Mr Zahawi said: “I haven’t seen any plans around this.”

He earlier told Sky News that his focus is on the booster programme for the elderly and most vulnerable.

"The vaccines have actually allowed us to reach an equilibrium with the virus in the sense that they have prevented over 100,000 deaths, many, many millions of infections and of course hospitalisations as well," he said.

"The upward pressure on infections is as, obviously, we have reopened the economy to pretty much as close to normal as you can get.

"So the booster programme that we have had interim advice from the JCVI [Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation] on is my absolute priority.

"That will protect the most vulnerable to serious infection - that will absolutely help us to transition the virus from pandemic to endemic status.

"The important thing is that we get that right, because I think if we do that well, we can continue on this sort of one-way road towards sustaining the opening of the economy and, by next year hopefully, transitioning the virus from pandemic to endemic and dealing with it on an annual basis."