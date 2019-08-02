Jeremy Corbyn backs Power up the North campaign and One Yorkshire devolution deal during visit to Scarborough

Jeremy Corbyn has expressed his support for the Power up the North campaign during a visit to Scarborough.

Titles across JPIMedia Yorkshire, including The Yorkshire Post and The Scarborough News, have been urging political leaders across all parties to take action to narrow the North / South divide.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on his visit to Scarborough.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has supported the cause, pledging to deliver high speed rail between Leeds and Manchester and announcing a place at the Cabinet table for Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry MP.

Today, during a visit to Scarborough's Market Hall, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also expressed his commitment to fund investment in the North.

Mr Corbyn said: “I’ve supported the power up the north campaign from the very beginning. First of all we need much better transport infrastructure hence a cross rail for the north.

"The announcement made by the Prime Minister was merely a re-announcement of what George Osborne said five years ago and it hasn’t happened anyway so we do need major railway infrastructure investment linking Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Hull."

Mr Corbyn went on to say that unleashing the North's economic potential also relies on devolved powers and that he "personally supports" a One Yorkshire devolution deal.

He added: "Our regional transformation funds will be locally run which will mean that there will be decisions made locally on investment in new jobs, new industries and new services because we cannot go on having this huge imbalance of public sector structure and investment overwhelmingly in London and the South East.”