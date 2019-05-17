Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott, Angela Rayner and other members of Labour shadow cabinet to visit Leeds

Jeremy Corbyn, along with senior members of his shadow cabinet will visit Leeds in just under two weeks’ time.

The city will host the first in a series of “Labour Roots” events, which the party says aims to bring the party and supporters together to “discuss politics, build friendships and prepare for a Labour government”.

The event will feature three discussion events with shadow cabinet heavyweights such as Angela Rayner, Bary Gardiner and Diane Abbott, as well as a concert in Leeds City Centre which will end with a speech from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The event will take place on June 1, where the three meetings will run simultaneously at 2pm.

In Harehills, Labour’s shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott, Leeds East MP and Labour’s shadow Justice Secretary Richard Burgon will be speaking alongside activists about racism and how to take on the far right.

In central Leeds, Shadow International Trade Secretary Barry Gardiner will talk about plans for a so-called “green industrial revolution”.

In Pudsey, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner will be talking discussing “attacks on our public services” with campaign groups and local people.

The rally will take place in Leeds city centre later that evening.

The events are all free to attend, but are ticketed. For more information, visit https://labour.org.uk/labour-roots/.