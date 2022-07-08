Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner at the launch of of Labour's 2022 local election campaign at The Brown Cow, Burrs Country Park, Bury, Greater Manchester.

Both had previously promised to step down if they were found to have broken the rules during a visit to the city in April 2021, ahead of the Hartlepool by-election.

Durham Police have said there is “no case to answer” against the Labour leader and his deputy, after pictures emerged of Sir Keir drinking a beer while on the campaign trail in August 2021.

A statement from the force this afternoon said: “A substantial amount of documentary and witness evidence was obtained which identified the 17 participants and their activities during that gathering.

“Following the application of the evidential Full Code Test, it has been concluded that there is no case to answer for a contravention of the regulations, due to the application of an exception, namely reasonably necessary work.

“Accordingly, Durham Constabulary will not be issuing any fixed penalty notices in respect of the gathering and no further action will be taken.”

A Labour Party spokeswoman said: “Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have always been clear that no rules were broken in Durham.

“The police have completed their investigation and have agreed saying that there is no case to answer.”

Sir Keir was videoed drinking a bottle of beer over a takeaway curry with colleagues in the offices of Mary Foy MP.

It later emerged Ms Rayner was also at the gathering, dubbed “beergate” by some.

At the time, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open, but social distancing rules – which included a ban on indoor mixing between households – remained in place.