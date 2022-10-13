Yesterday both Downing Street and Mr Kwarteng refused to deny that the planned rise in corporation tax could go ahead, despite being listed as a tax cut in the fiscal statement last month.

The Chancellor, while meeting international finance figures in the US, told the Telegraph “let’s see” when asked if there could be further U-turns on his tax plans as part of an attempt to balance the books and calm the markets.

Mr Kwarteng is now expected to return to the UK later today, despite being understood to be in Washington until Sunday.

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng, answering questions in the House of Commons, in London, on October 11, 2022. - The Bank of England unveiled on October 11, 2022 more measures aimed at calming markets rocked by a UK budget as it warned over risks to the nation's financial stability. Finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng will unveil debt-reduction plans and independent economic predictions on October 31 rather than in late November. It comes after Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwarteng was already forced to axe a tax cut for the richest earners, in the face of outrage as millions of Britons face a cost-of-living crisis with UK inflation around 10 percent. (Photo by PRU / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PRU " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by -/PRU/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if he would still be in office in a month, Mr Kwarteng said: “Absolutely 100%. I am not going anywhere.”

Both he and Downing Street yesterday insisted “our position hasn’t changed” when questioned about further parts of his economic plan being ditched.

The position led to prominent Conservatives to call for any tax plans to be announced soon, rather than waiting for the Chancellor’s medium-term fiscal plan at the end of the month.

“Given the pain being caused to the real economy by the financial turbulence, it’s not clear why it is in anyone’s interests to wait 18 more days before the inevitable u-turn on the mini budget,” said the former Tory chancellor George Osborne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday government bonds and the pound rallied amid speculation that further U-turns on the £43 billion tax plans were inbound.

This came as the Bank of England continued its bond-buying activity ahead of today’s deadline.

Senior Tory MPs urged the Prime Minister to press on with ditching the budget, as speculation over her future continued.

Simon Hoare, the Tory chairman, Northern Ireland Select Committee said: “My mantra has always been the same as Churchill’s: Country and Constituency then Party”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile the Skipton MP Julian Smith took a swipe at the Prime Minister’s authority by tweeting the dictionary definition of “confidence” while another Senior Tory MP told The Yorkshire Post that if there was a vote of no confidence in Ms Truss today, she would lose it.

This fueled speculation that a new leader could be selected, with different factions of the party struggling to agree on who could be seen as a “caretaker” prime minister, who would be appointed by MPs, rather than the Tory membership.

Contenders including Rishi Sunak, Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt, Kit Malthouse have all been mentioned by MPs working out the best course of action, with some concern that the party is too divided to unite behind a single candidate.

Senior Tory MPs last night reiterated their feeling that Liz Truss was not safe from a vote of no confidence, as the 1922 Committee of backbenchers could remove the rule that makes the Prime Minister “immune” for a year if the party wishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadine Dorries, the former culture secretary, said that MPs circulating a “smorgasbord of names” of who could replace Truss “are not taking into account the fact that they cannot foist upon the British public another Prime Minister that the public have not voted for.

“A totally untenable position,” she added.

Cabinet ministers and allies yesterday continued their attempts to publicly call for calm amongst the party, and for MPs to row in behind the Prime Minister.

Former energy secretary Dame Andrea said Ms Truss must be given a chance to “get things under control” and “settle in”.

Advertisement Hide Ad