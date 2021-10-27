Labour choose student paramedic, 23, as North Yorkshire police commissioner candidate

Emma Scott-Spivey, who was born in Harrogate but now lives in Thirsk, is also the daughter of two police officers.

A byelection for the £74,400-per-year commissioner post is taking place on November 25 following Mr Allott's recent resignation after national controversy about comments he made about Sarah Everard's murder.

Mr Allott had suggested she should not have "submitted" to being arrested by her killer, police officer Wayne Couzens, and that women should be more "streetwise" about powers of arrest.

Emma Scott-Spivey is the Labour candidate to be the next North Yorkshire police, fire and crime commissioner.

He initially refused to resign despite the controversy but eventually decided to quit following an unanimous vote of no confidence from the area's police and crime panel made up of local councillors.

Ms Scott-Spivey said: "The police are facing unprecedented challenges – not just from savage cuts to funding but also due to a breakdown in trust. That trust must be rebuilt and the damage done by Phillip Allott must be repaired.

“People in North Yorkshire need a commissioner who recognises their concerns and works to address them. One who puts local people above party politics.

“And our police and fire services must have a commissioner who they can trust, who understands the sacrifices they make every day and the pressures the face. They need a commissioner who will fight to make sure they have the resources they need to keep us safe.”

She added: “When I heard Phillip Allott’s comments about Sarah Everard and his view of endemic violence against women, I thought of every patient I’d ever attended in an emergency who was unwilling to involve the police.

“When the victims of crimes are reluctant to involve the police we have a serious problem. Mistrust is infectious, and as the daughter of two dedicated and recently retired police officers who tirelessly served local people, it pains me to see the growing disillusionment towards the public servants who here to protect us.

“Women crossing the road at night, keys between fingers, to avoid men walking behind them. Families with no faith that their children will be kept safe and young people marginalised and pushed into crime. All deserve better.

“We have police officers, like my parents, who despite dwindling resources and reduced funding, dedicate their lives to making communities fairer and safer. We need a commissioner who will restore trust and give a voice to all of those people.”

The Conservatives have selected Harrogate councillor Zoe Metcalfe as their candidate, while independent Keith Tordoff, who ran in the May 2021 election won by Mr Allott, has also confirmed he will be running.

Mr Tordoff said on Twitter: "I stood as an Independent candidate in the May election & can confirm I will again stand as an Independent candidate in the election on 25th November. Ex. Police Officer, businessman and volunteer community leader. Keep Politics out of Policing and the Fire Services in N. Yorks."

