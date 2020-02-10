Labour heartland voters may not return to the party even after Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn are no longer election obstacles

Labour supporters in the party’s former heartlands have warned their allegiances are now aligned with the Conservatives and they may not simply return to their former voting habits once the Brexit process is over.

A major new report from former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party Lord Ashcroft found in focus groups of previous Labour supporters, including in Don Valley in Yorkshire, though many voted Tory to get Brexit done, this did not mean they would necessarily now switch back to Labour.

Former Labour MP for Don Valley Caroline Flint, who lost her seat in the December election. Don Valley was one of the focus groups in Lord Ashcroft's report. Photo: JPI Media

Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn are widely reported to have been the main factors which influenced former Labour voters to switch in December’s General Election.

But the party may not be able to count on those votes returning once those two issues are no longer in play, as Lord Ashcroft found the principle that the party had refused to listen to them and implement the referendum result was at least as serious for defectors as the issue of Brexit itself.

One voter said: “It wasn’t so much Brexit, it was democracy. It was that they wouldn’t honour the referendum.”

Another added: “I felt let down. 17.4m people voted leave, and we’re supposed to be a democracy. They threw spanners in the works and did everything they could to stop it. It was arrogance. They were no longer listening to the people.”

A third said: “It was a backlash against Labour disregarding Brexit. They were saying ‘it’s the adults talking now, leave the table and we’ll sort it out for you.”

Overall Labour defectors were most likely to say they switched because they did not want Jeremy Corbyn to be Prime Minister, did not believe Labour would be able to deliver on their promises, no longer thought Labour represented people like them, and wanted to get Brexit done.

Labour members thought the result was due to Brexit dominating the election, the media giving an unfair view of Corbyn and Labour, and voters believing Conservative lies

Lord Ashcroft said: “As far as many of these former supporters were concerned, then, the Labour Party they rejected could not be trusted with the public finances, looked down on people who disagreed with it, was too left-wing, failed to understand or even listen to the people it was supposed to represent, was incompetent, appallingly divided, had no coherent priorities, did not understand aspiration or where prosperity comes from, disapproved of their values and treated them like fools.”