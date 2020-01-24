Labour leadership hustings in Leeds cancelled after Sir Keir Starmer suspends campaign due to family emergency

Have your say

A hustings event in Yorkshire for the Labour leadership candidates has been cancelled.

The event was scheduled to take place at the Royal Armouries at Leeds Docks on Saturday morning.

The Labour leadership hustings were to take place at the Royal Armouries in Leeds on Saturday. The deputy hustings event will still take place at the same venue.

The Labour Party announced on Friday morning that Sir Keir Starmer had pulled out of Saturday's event due to his mother-in-law being critically ill in hospital.

Mr Starmer, who is currently leading the polls to take over the leadership from Jeremy Corbyn, announced on Thursday that he was suspending campaigning following his mother-in-law being involved in a serious accident.

Also assumed to be attending were candidates Lisa Nandy, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Emily Thornberry.

General secretary Jennie Formby said that the party's procedures committee had agreed Saturday's hustings should not go ahead in order to ensure fairness to all the candidates.

The deputy leadership hustings, which involves Leeds East MP Richard Burgon, as well as Angela Rayner, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, Dawn Butler and Ian Murray, will still go ahead on Saturday afternoon.