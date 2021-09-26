Labour will scrap business rates, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves to announce

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and Hove M.P. Peter Kyle during a visit to businesses in Hove, East Sussex where they met shop keepers and local people before attending the second day of the Labour Party annual conference in Brighton (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

The reforms, which will be announced at the Labour Party’s annual conference in Brighton, have been welcomed by industry, who say current taxes “disproportionately burden the small businesses and sole traders at the heart of local communities”.

The announcement comes after 18 months of uncertainty for small businesses after the pandemic forced many to close their doors for weeks or months on end.

Leeds West MP Ms Reeves is expected to tell the event that “The next Labour government will scrap business rates.”

“The system we replace it with will incentivise investment”, she will add, “Feature more frequent revaluations, and instant reductions in bills where property values fall, reward businesses that move into empty premises, encourage, not penalise, green improvements to businesses, and no public services or local authorities will lose out from these changes.”

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) National Chair Mike Cherry welcomed the news and calling it a “pro-small business tax policy” He said: “Business rates is a regressive tax that hits firms before they’ve made a pound in turnover, let alone profit, whilst disincentivising sustainable investment.