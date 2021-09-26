File photo dated 19/01/15 of Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband (PA/Nick Ansell)

The party’s proposed plan for clean steel will show how they hope to reach near zero emission steel production by 2035, working with producers, employees and unions.

In a speech to the Labour Party conference on Sunday, Shadow Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Ed Miliband will tell delegates that Labour will be “the party of climate justice and economic justice together”, supporting businesses to “win the global race to decarbonise”.

Former leader Mr Miliband is expected to tell the event that they could achieve “a green Britain where we deliver good secure, unionised jobs for people across our country.”

“Britain needs a fairer economy. Britain needs a green industrial revolution Britain needs a green new deal,” he will say, before adding: “Our party cannot, will not, must not shirk the fight for climate justice.”

Earlier this year, party leader Sir Keir Starmer said that the country needed “rapid green investment” and that we should “lead by example” when it comes to the climate crisis.

Speaking in August he said: “The UK must rise to this moment and lead by example. That means rapid action to create good, green jobs across the country. And it means a proper strategy to buy, make and sell more in Britain, to create good, unionised jobs in clean energy and through supply chains.”