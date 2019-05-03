Leeds council election results in full - Labour lose four seats but retain overall control

Labour retains control of Leeds City Council this morning by a slightly diminished number.
The ruling party lost four representatives on the authority on a night when the Liberal Democrats gained two, the Greens one and the Conservatives one.
Here are the results in full:
Adel and Wharfedale - Conservative hold
Ian George Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,159
Billy Flynn – Conservatives - 2,952
Nigel James Gill – Labour and Co-operative - 1,235
Andrew Greenwood – UKIP - 491
Lesley Evelyn Jeffries – Greens - 564
Alwoodley - Conservative hold
Peter Mervyn Harrand – Conservatives - 3,417
Brian Jackson – Alliance for Green Socialism - 60
Louise Mary Jennings – Women’s Equality Party - 186
Gideon Matthew William Jones – Greens - 335
Andrea Susan McKenna – Labour - 1,663
Alan Taylor – Liberal Democrats - 577
Ardsley and Robin Hood
Rich Daley – Green - 249
Lindon Dove – UKIP - 596
Mike Foster – Conservatives - 1,238
Tom Leadley – Morley Borough Independents - 798
Lisa Mulherin – Labour and Co-Operative - 1,738
Ben Ward – Liberal Democrats - 225
Daniel Paul Whetstone – SDP - 28
Armley - Labour hold
Nina Charlotte Brown – Socialist Alternative - 53
Lou Cunningham – Labour - 2,477
Jim Miller – For Britain - 366
Cormac Trigg – Conservatives - 415
Dan Walker – Liberal Democrats - 226
Keith Duncan Whittaker – Greens - 544
Beeston and Holbeck - Labour hold
Jarrod Antony Gaines – Liberal Democrats - 187
Alaric Timothy Peter Hall – Greens - 302
Bill Palfreman – UKIP - 349
Andrew Timothy Scopes – Labour - 2,033
Laura Elizabeth Walton – Save our Beeston and Holbeck Independents - 1,079
Robert James William Winfield – Conservatives -326
Bramley and Stanningley - Labour hold
Liz Bee – Liberal Democrats - 387
Julie Caroline Heselwood – Labour - 1,942
Dean Andrew Locke – English Democrats - 109
Clive Richard Lord – Greens - 351
Anne Murgatroyd – For Britain - 218
Alex Nancolas – Conservatives - 417
David Peter Woodhead – UKIP - 581
Burmantofts & Richmond Hill - Labour hold
John David Barlow – Greens - 261
David Ewan Hollingsworth – Liberal Democrats - 392
Geoff Holloran – East Leeds Independents - 718
Denise Ragan – Labour - 2,052
Louisa Mary Singh – Conservatives - 211
Calverley & Farsley - Labour hold
Kate Arbuckle – Liberal Democrats - 242
Peter John Carlill – Labour and Co-operative - 2,891
Ellen Jean Graham – Greens - 643
Jas Singh – Conservatives - 2,864
Chapel Allerton - Labour hold
Shaz Ahad – Conservatives - 404
Mike Davies – Alliance for Green Socialism - 185
Jane Alice Dowson – Labour Party - 4,243
Rory Mason – Liberal Democrats - 353
Bobak Walker – Greens - 701
Cross Gates & Whinmoor - Labour hold
Harvey Cedric Alexander – UKIP - 960
David Creasser – SDP - 58
Ben Goldthorp – Greens - 391
Paula Louise Hayes – Conservatives - 995
Jessica Beth Lennox – Labour - 2,085
Roderic Parker – Liberal Democrats - 286
Farnley and Wortley - Green gain
Ann Christine Forsaith – Greens - 2,010
Maria Anne Frank – Liberal Democrats - 96
Matt Gibson – Labour - 1,798
Hayley Laura Nancolas – Conservatives - 332
Patrick Thomas Woods – UKIP - 659
Garforth and Swillington - Independents hold
Michael Edward Bolton – For Britain - 265
Mitchell Galdas – Liberal Democrats - 186
Suzanne Jane McCormack – Garforth & Swillington Independents - 4,007
Mark Pratt – Labour - 1,077
Linda Richards – Conservatives - 837
Gipton & Harehills - Labour hold
Lynne Ann Caulfield – Greens - 286
Ashley Mark Cresswell – Liberal Democrats - 206
Iain Alaistair Dalton – Socialist Alternative - 113
Robert David Winston Haris – Conservatives - 276
Kamila Maqsood – Labour - 3,426
Shaff Sheikh – SDP - 108
Guiseley & Rawdon - Conservative hold
Bob Buxton – Yorkshire Party - 899
Christine Amy Glover – Liberal Democrats - 386
Mark Terence Rollinson – Greens - 746
Roger Tattersall – Independent - 299
Eleanor Frances Thomson – Labour and Co-operative - 1,825
Paul John Spencer Wadsworth – Conservatives - 2,836
Harewood - Conservative hold
Dan Cook – Liberal Democrats - 321
David Thomas Corry – Greens - 768
Sahid Noor – Labour - 627
Ryan Stephenson – Conservatives - 3,891
Headingley and Hyde Park - Labour hold
Tim Goodall – Greens - 1,066
Penny Goodman – Liberal Democrats - 425
Anthony Greaux – Yorkshire Party - 67
Caroline Anne Hunt – Women’s Equality - 60
Steven Malcolm Rowley – Conservatives - 146
Neil Anthony Walshaw – Labour Party - 2,055
Horsforth - Conservative hold
Simon Mark Dowling – Liberal Democrats - 1,339
John Garvani – Labour - 1,878
Paul Hellyer – UKIP - 337
Rosa Sarah Shaw – Greens - 838
Jackie Shemilt – Conservatives - 2,625
Hunslet and Riverside - Labour hold
Ed Carlisle – Greens - 1,766
Benedict Like Turner-Chastney – Liberal Democrats - 149
Paul Ian Wray – Labour - 2,012
Jordan Luke Young – Conservatives - 192
Killingbeck & Seacroft - Labour hold
Matthew Barnaby Clover – Yorkshire Party - 131
Catherine Frances Dobson – East Leeds Independents - 672
Katie Dye – Labour - 1,751
Andrew Stuart Martin – Conservatives - 378
Peter Morgan – UKIP - 579
Colin Lindsay Noble – Greens - 227
Adam Ramoth – For Britain - 4
Kippax and Methley - Labour hold
Dylan Brown – Greens - 950
James Egan – Conservatives - 1,155
Conrad Hart-Brook – Liberal Democrats - 280
Mirelle Midgley – Labour - 2,149
Kirkstall - Labour hold
David Barlow – UKIP - 497
John Anthony Illingworth – Labour and Co-operative - 2,959
Liam Michael Kendrick-Bailey – Conservatives -283
Edward Anthony Richardson – Liberal Democrats - 312
Victoria Helen Smith – Greens - 682
Little London and Woodhouse - Labour hold
Gavin Michael Andrews – Greens - 391
Amy Green – Conservatives - 140
Chris Jackson – UKIP - 124
Michael James Johnson – Socialist Alternative - 18
Abigail Marshall Katung – Labour and Co-operative - 1,749
James Thomas Mock – Liberal Democrats - 142
Middleton Park - Labour hold
Eunice Delali Agbemafle – Greens - 212
Wayne Alan Dixon – SDP - 1,027
Hugh William Findlay – Conservatives - 259
Robert Hugh Jacques – Liberal Democrats - 137
Will Lockwood – UKIP - 831
Paul Anthony Truswell – Labour - 1,879
Moortown - Labour hold
David Stephen Dresser – Liberal Democrats - 994
Rachel Elizabeth Hartshorne – Greens - 1,008
Mohammed Shahzad – Labour and Co-operative - 2,940
Rob Speed – Conservatives - 1,154
Morley North - Independents hold
Robert Finnigan – Morley Borough Independents - 3,238
Jonathan Charles Leng – Labour and Co-operative - 881
Fiona Sarah Heather Dove – Greens - 362
James Michael Spencer – Liberal Democrats - 137
Cameron Jake Stephenson – Conservatives - 782
Morley South - Independents hold
Peter Richard Andrews – Liberal Democrats - 129
Chris Bell – Green Party - 375
Pete Compton – Labour and Co-operative - 1,248
Lewis Jack Allan Jones – Conservatives - 601
Wyn Kidger – Morley Borough Independents - 2,403
Otley & Yeadon - Lib Dem hold
Mick Bradley – Greens - 901
Ryk Downes – Liberal Democrats - 3,436
Stewart Peter Harper – Conservatives - 645
Tom Hollings – For Britain - 163
John Adrian Hook – UKIP - 429
Elliot Edwards Nathan – Labour - 1,347
Pudsey - Conservative gain
Arbuckle, Jude Patrick - Liberal Democrats - 244
Catherine Harrison – Greens - 462
Lee Stuart Jackson – UKIP - 569
Richard Alwyn Lewis – Labour - 2,417
Lorraine Ida Nelis – For Britain - 82
Trish Smith – Conservatives - 2,661
Rothwell - Lib Dem gain
Ali Aliremzioglu – Greens - 288
Joe Boycott – Conservatives - 623
Karen Bruce – Labour - 1,731
Diane Chapman – Liberal Democrats -2,206
Simon Michael Crowe – For Britain - 409
Roundhay - Labour hold
Hannah Sarah Barham-Brown – Women’s Equality - 365
Malcolm Scott Christie – Alliance for Green Socialism - 80
Elayna Cohen – Conservatives - 876
Paul Charles Ellis – Greens - 807
Jacob Stephen Goddard – Labour - 3,021
Jon Charles Hannah – Liberal Democrats - 575
Tony Quinn – Independents - 945
Tony Roberts – UKIP - 212
Temple Newsam - Labour hold
Shahab Saqib Adris – Greens - 373
Billy Baldwin – For Britain - 126
Ian Phillip Greenberg – UKIP - 702
Liz Hayes – Conservatives - 1,549
Keith Cecil Norman – Liberal Democrats - 330
Nicole Sharpe – Labour - 1,947
Weetwood - Lib Dem gain
Angelo Basu – Conservatives - 373
James Garry Gibson – Labour - 2,379
Martin Francis Hemingway – Greens - 521
Chris Howley – Liberal Democrats - 2,574
John Parsons – UKIP - 337
Wetherby - Conservative hold
Ruth Lissner Corry – Greens - 580
David Kenneth Hopps – Liberal Democrats - 1,452
Paul David Ratcliffe – Labour - 593
Gerald Wilkinson – Conservatives - 3,466
Overall political composition (99 seats in total):
Labour: 57 seats (down from 61)
Conservative: 23 seats (up from 22)
Lib Dem: 8 seats (up from 6)
Morley Borough Independents: 5 seats (no change)
Garforth and Swillington Independents Party: 3 seats (no change)
Green: 3 seats (up from 2)
Turnout: 31 per cent