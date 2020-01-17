Leeds Labour hustings clashes with rail disruption with passengers advised not to travel to and from London

Labour leadership and deputy leadership candidates travelling to hustings to be held in Leeds next week could experience first-hand some of the issues found on the North’s railway as journeys from London will be scuppered by engineering work.

Labour added a venue in Leeds for the hustings, which are being held around the country, after MPs were furious that Yorkshire had not initially been included on the list, despite the party losing nine seats in the region.

Leeds skyline.

The Yorkshire Post was told there was always going to be a hustings in Yorkshire, despite it not appearing on the original list, but those travelling from London for the event may now be caught in rail chaos.

Members coming from across Yorkshire should be able to get to the venue, which has not yet been revealed, but there are no trains leaving from or arriving into London King’s Cross on either Saturday, January 25 or Sunday, January 26, with some of the leadership and depity leadership candidates coming from London.

The engineering works have been advertised since at least November and LNER has advised customers not to travel.

The LNER website states: “On these dates we are advising customers not to travel to or from London.”

A Labour source said: "Party officials are aware of the works at Kings Cross and don’t expect it to be an issue. We expect all candidates will attend all of the hustings."