Leeds MP Richard Burgon confirms he is standing for Labour deputy leader

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon has confirmed he will stand to become deputy leader of the Labour party.

The Shadow Justice Secretary confirmed the plans in a tweet today.

He said: "After a break and discussions with MPs and party members, I’m announcing that I'm standing to be Labour's Deputy Leader."

Burgon also shared a link to an article with his thoughts on why Labour "lost badly" and "how they can rebuild."

He managed to keep hold of Leeds East for Labour in December's General Election, but with a reduced majority.

Having heard the announcement that he had beaten the Conservative candidate, Burgon gave a passionate speech, claiming austerity had made his constituents’ lives a “misery.

Burgon says he will outline more on his plans to become deputy leader in the New Year.