Leeds MP Richard Burgon to attend rally alongside activist who told Theresa May to 'shoot yourself'

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon is set to join other Labour colleagues to speak at a rally outside the Tory Party conference alongside an activist who told former prime minister Theresa May to "shoot yourself".

Shadow secretary of state for justice Mr Burgon and Dan Carden MP, the shadow secretary for international development, are both due to speak at the Shut Down the Tories demonstration on Sunday in Manchester as the Conservative Party conference opens.

Also listed to speak will be Weyman Bennett, of campaign group Stand Up To Racism.

Mr Bennett was criticised for telling then PM Mrs May to "shoot yourself" over the Windrush scandal, while speaking at a rally in London in January.

Mr Bennett said his comments were made "euphemistically" and not to be taken literally.

This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under heavy criticism over his use of language and his response of "humbug" to Labour's Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, as she told him to stop using "dangerous" words such as "surrender".

Ms Sherriff, speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, referred to Jo Cox, the MP stabbed and shot to death in 2016.

Labour MPs Angela Rayner and Laura Pidcock, along with Frances O'Grady, the TUC general secretary, and Kate Hudson, CND general secretary, are also expected to speak alongside Mr Bennett at the event expected to be attended by tens of thousands of demonstrators.

The event has been organised by the People's Assembly Against Austerity.

A spokesman said Stand Up To Racism had been asked to provide the speaker from the organisation.

Asked for comment, Mr Bennett said he was speaking at the event about the fight against racism.

He added: "I meant it euphemistically. In no way have I ever carried out physical attacks against anybody, however I have been on the receiving end of racial abuse and physical attacks by other groups.

"I would like to speak out against the increase, according to Home Office figures, of the level of physical attacks taking place against black, Muslim and other groups of people and I think it is important that is raised.

"It is important to speak out against the bigotry and hatred that's been stirred up, including against the Windrush generation - and my statements about Theresa May was about the architecture of the Windrush scandal."

Politicians have traded criticism this week over their use of incendiary language amid growing acrimony and increased tensions and abuse of MPs as the Brexit saga continues.

Ellie Cooper, whose parents are Labour MP Yvette Cooper and ex-MP Ed Balls, said she is terrified "something awful" like Ms Cox's murder could be repeated.

In an unusual move, Church of England bishops and archbishops have issued a statement calling for "respect" during the Brexit debate.

The MPs scheduled to speak have been asked for comment.