Leeds road safety campaigners’ call for action over ‘ineffecive’ 20mph zones

Road safety campaigners from Chapel Allerton have urged councillors to help make the city’s 20mph zones more effective, after fears they are hard to read and are being ignored by motorists.

Members of the CA20Plenty group presented a deputation to yesterday’s (Wednesday) full council meeting at Leeds Civic Hall, calling for new painted 20mph road markings as well as other measures to help enforce the zones.

It follows the group’s own research, using a self bought hand held camera, as well as official figures which found that the average speed in one local 20mph zone was actually 25mph.

Bob Ward, from the group, told councillors: “Leeds City Council’s promotion of 20mph zones throughout our city is to be applauded. But are these zones effective?

“Informal interviews of speeding motorists by our neighbourhood PC when they have been caught by his speed gun revealed that a majority of drivers genuinely thought the limit was 30mph at that point.

“The signs at the entrances to these zones are often placed very high, are often partly concealed and can be difficult to read. The 20 in its red circle is often 10 feet or more above the ground.

“We respectfully request that a working party be set up by the appropriate council department to investigate and implement our proposal.

“The benefits to the public of Leeds, and later to the country in general, could be very significant.”

The group’s proposals will be presented to the council’s cabinet for discussion later in the year.