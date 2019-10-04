LETTER: We may come to thank MPs

We elect our MPs to look after our interests, do the best for their constituents and use their knowledge of how our parliament works and not to follow the ones who make the most noise.

Just as you would instruct a lawyer to represent you in court they would not necessarily follow your instructions but use their knowledge to afford you the best results.

Anyone who thinks it’s a good idea to leave the EU with no deal and the resulting job losses and problems with business and medicines may well come to thank them when the dust settles.

Chris Cameron

Email