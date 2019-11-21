Lib Dems pledge to create Yorkshire Parliament while Labour back One Yorkshire devolution deal in manifestos

The Liberal Democrats would bring in law to make it possible for a Yorkshire Parliament to be established if they were to win in next month’s General Election.

The party’s manifesto, unveiled yesterday, recognised how “in some areas of England there is a greater appetite for powers” and set out how Jo Swinson would bring forward legislation to allow areas to set up devolved governance - specifically a Yorkshire Parliament building on the One Yorkshire campaign.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photo: PA

The manifesto said: “In some areas of England there is a greater appetite for powers, but not every part of the country wants to move at the same speed and there cannot be a one-size fits-all approach.

“All areas should however have access to the same opportunities and mayoral authorities should not be ranked higher in terms of the powers with which they can be granted.”

But it also suggested if one local authority was blocking a deal going forward, such as with Sheffield and Rotherham in a One Yorkshire sense who do not want a region-wide deal, they could be overruled.

The manifesto said: “We will proceed by consensus as far as possible but will not allow one local authority to veto a coherent proposal.”

Meanwhile Labour committed to “decentralise decision-making and strengthen local democracy”.

Their manifesto, released today, said: “We reiterate our commitment to One Yorkshire, and will make directly elected mayors more accountable to local councillors and elected representatives.

“We will re-establish regional Government Offices to make central government more attuned to our English regions, to support our regional investments, and to enable the shift of political power away from Westminster.”

The Tories previously committed to further devolution and Boris Johnson previously said he would be “mad keen” on a One Yorkshire deal in principle.

Jake Berry, the Northern Powerhouse Minister, said last month after the Queen’s Speech: “The new White Paper will set out our ambitious plan to achieve 100 per cent devolution in the North of England, meaning we will create more mayors, and give more powers to existing mayors.”

He added: “We are already working with local leaders in West Yorkshire to agree an ambitious devolution deal, but we want to start conversations with other areas in the North too.”