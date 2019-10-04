Limited response to survey on priorities for spending council cash in Penistone

Months of consultations to help dictate how council cash is spent around the Penistone area in future has met with limited success.

Council staff canvassed residents and people working in the area for their views about the most important issues for the district between July and mid-September, but only 219 people returned surveys.

Some of those did not include all the details requested.

However, councillors were told there was a wide geographical spread among those who did return the forms, meaning smaller and more remote communities were represented alongside Penistone.

Priorities identified include supporting older people to enjoy life and live independently, with 36 per cent of responses citing that as important.

Forty per cent said health and well being was a big issue, with 43 per cent putting importance on having green spaces to enjoy.

Developing activities for young people was seen as important by 33 per cent, with 30 per cent regarding the local economy as something to be promoted. Getting around, seen to include public transport, was prioritised by 25 per cent.

The information will be used to help guide Penistone Area Council to draw up a new set of priorities, which are likely to be introduced early next year.

The body is made up of the six Barnsley Councillors who represent the two Penistone wards and they have an annual budget, to spend on projects which specifically address the needs of the area, working alongside Penistone Ward Alliance, another body which supports local organisations with financial grants.