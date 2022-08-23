Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tory leadership frontrunner called on Peel, the airport’s owners, to think again after concerns were raised that it was “no longer commercially viable".

It was later announced that there would be a six-week consultation into the airport's future, which is due today.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Fletcher, the Conservative MP for Don Valley has said that he has been told the consultation has been extended until “mid September”. Peel Group was contacted for comment.

Responding to a letter from Mr Fletcher, asking for her support in keeping the airport open, Ms Truss said that the review into its future was “extremely concerning, both for local businesses and employees - but also for the passengers who rely on this airport.”

“I fully believe there is a viable future for this airport – and hope that the owners (the Peel Group) will examine all options throughout the review underway to find a sustainable path forward,” she said.

“I would implore the Peel Group to work closely with all those affected to find a solution that works for everyone - including yourself, other Members of Parliament, local businesses, and local leaders.

“Those who will be affected are best placed to identify a strong and credible aviation future for the airport.”