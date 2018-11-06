Major housing development planned near Knaresborough

A major housing development could be built to the east of Knaresborough, adjacent to a larger site which received planning approval earlier this year.

More than 400 houses could be built at High Field Farm, on York Road, after an outline application was submitted by developer Taylor Wimpey UK Limited to Harrogate Borough Council.

According to documents the development of 402 homes on the 24.34 hectare site could be split into three areas of residential areas, using 13.4 hectares of land for construction. The main access to the site would be via a roundabout from York Road.

Immediately to the west of the site is Manse Farm, agricultural land where HBC planners gave approval for construction of 600 homes, a new primary school and employment zones in April. This means just over 1,000 homes could be built on York Road if planning approval is given for High Field Farm.

Planning documents state: “The proposed new development could include a mix of 1-5 bedroom accommodation in a range of types from 1 bedroom apartments, 2 bedroom dwellings through to 5 bedroom detached properties. The majority of dwellings are likely to be 2 and 2.5 storey in height with the potential for the larger storeys to be located in key locations to create visual interest.”

HBC allocated the land at High Field Farm as a housing site in the District’s Local Plan, setting 11 site requirements. This included retaining woodland, ponds, and other habitats associated with the watercourse that runs to the south and enhancing with significant amounts of new planting.’