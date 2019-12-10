More than 100,000 people set to visit Scarborough for Yorkshire's first staging of national Armed Forces Day celebrations

A display by the Red Arrows and a parade of more than 1,000 active and retired service personnel will be part of the national Armed Forces Day celebrations in Scarborough in 2020, it has been revealed.

A Scarborough Council report, published this week, has laid out the first details of the honouring of the country’s military, with more than 100,000 people expected to visit the borough as a result of the event on June 27.

The authority has estimated the cost of hosting the event, which is usually attended by members of the Royal family, the Prime Minister, and other government ministers, at more than half a million pounds, a cost which it hopes to offset through sponsorship.

The report, prepared for a cabinet meeting on December 17, said: “In order to progress the planning arrangements for Armed Forces Day 2020 it is noted that the final anticipated spend for the event will be approximately £557,000.

Scarborough to miss out on Tour de Yorkshire stage for the first time

Hospitals made £254m from parking charges and two Yorkshire trusts are among highest earners

“It is however anticipated that a proportion of the overall expenditure will be recovered through Ministry of Defence funding, charity sponsorship, event sponsorship and other smaller funding sources, which will reduce the council’s financial contribution to the event.

“An extensive sponsorship campaign has commenced and monies to a value of approximately £110,000 have already been pledged.

“Interest in sponsoring the event is strong and it is prudently anticipated that a total of £257,000 will ultimately be achieved from sponsorship opportunities, reducing the council’s estimated net funding requirement for the event to £300,000.”

The June 27 event will be the first time the national celebration has been held in Yorkshire.

Two days earlier more than 800 local school children, parents and teachers will be involved in a parade through the town organised by the Animated Objects theatre company.

How Scarborough community is working to transform the seaside town

BBC comedy Scarborough will not return for a second series and the cast are devastated

The cabinet report also gives the first glimpse at what visitors can expect to see.

It adds: “At the present time the military has committed to bringing the Red Arrows, the Royal Marines Marching Band, various land, air and sea-based assets, 1,000 troops and veterans for the main parade and a full military village for each service.”

All of these events are funded by the military.

On Tuesday, the cabinet will be asked to agree the £557,000 budget for the event.