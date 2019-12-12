More than 40 attacks on West Yorkshire firefighters in six months

Almost half the attacks on firefighters in West Yorkshire over a six-month period took place in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Fire Authority has released a review of its performance from April to October, which includes details of attacks on firefighters.

They reveal that Bradford District firefighters were attacked almost as many times as firefighters in the other four districts that make up West Yorkshire Fire Service combined.

Out of 41 attacks in the period, 19 (46 per cent) happened in Bradford, and included a weapon being brandished at a crew from Bradford Station, and five incidents of missiles or stones being thrown at crews. Other attacks include verbal abuse and threatening behaviour.

The report says: “There were no injuries to firefighters during these attacks however there was damage caused to an appliance at two of these instances.”

Calderdale crews were attacked five times, there were four attacks on Kirklees crews, eight on Leeds crews and five on Wakefield crews.

The report adds: “The Chief Fire Officer re-emphasises that even one attack is one too many and that every assistance and encouragement will be given to the police to bring offenders to court.”