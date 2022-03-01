More Ukrainian refugees to be able to settle in the UK Priti Patel to announce this afternoon

The Home Secretary will tell the Commons that the adult parents, grandparents, children over the age of 18 and siblings of those already settled in the UK will now be eligible, a rapid extension of the policy after she originally said only immediate family members could come.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman set out the new details this morning and said that more would come from Ms Patel this afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministers have been facing intense pressure to allow more refugees fleeing the war into the UK, as images of long queues at the Ukrainian borders have been broadcast around the world.

File photo dated 04/01/2022 of Home Secretary Priti Patel

Speaking on a trip to Poland earlier today, Mr Johnson hinted that there may be a new resettlement scheme to come.

He told his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki: “We stand ready, clearly, to take Ukrainian refugees in our own country, working with you, in considerable numbers, as we always have done and always will.”

Previously it had been expected that around 100,000 Ukrainians would be eligible to come to the UK, but that has now risen to 200,000 under the widened scheme.

But Downing Street acknowledged those numbers were “indicative only” as it was “impossible to predict” how many would want to come, rather than stay in countries closer to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We think it is right to have that open offer so that they can bring loved ones and be reunited with them should they wish to make that journey.”

Boris Johnson also set out plans for a scheme allowing organisations and individuals to sponsor Ukrainians to come to the UK.