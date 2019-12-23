MP's renewed focus on long-term flooding defences

An MP has moved to assure flood prevention measures in Yorkshire will have a renewed focus to ensure the devastation of the 2007 floods is not repeated.

Graham Stuart, MP for Beverley and Holderness, visited inundated houses around Swinemoor in Beverley while on the campaign trail for last month’s General Election, in addition to assisting residents in Walkington as heavy rainfall in November again caused problems.

Graham Stuart MP. Photo: JPI Media

Concerned that these homes remained so vulnerable, Mr Stuart has taken up the issue with East Riding Council to find out what needs to be done to ensure they will be more resilient to heavy rainfall in future.

The Conservative said: “These floods have damaged not just residents’ homes, but farmers’ livelihoods as much of their land has been underwater.

“Although the harm caused this time was much less severe than it could have been, it served to bring back memories of just how terrible those 2007 floods were.

“I was extremely pleased by the response of East Riding Council and Humberside Fire and Rescue, who worked hard overnight to pump water away and help affected constituents, but long-term steps need to be taken.

“I am delighted that our manifesto pledges an additional £4bn for extra flood defences over the next few years, as this simply isn’t a problem that will go away on its own.”

Mr Stuart is seeking to relaunch the River Hull Board, which he previously founded and chaired and which carried out work including dredging, raising riverbanks, removing sunken vessels and installing pumping stations.

He added: “As well as ensuring that long-term measures are put in place, I’ll be looking at what can be done immediately.

“With this in mind, I’m visiting the pumps down at Winestead along with officials from the Environment Agency, as I know residents have concerns with its present capacity. I’m also in touch with the Environment Secretary regarding compensation for local farmers, whose land helps to alleviate the impact on homes by storing excess floodwater.”