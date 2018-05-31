Multi-million pound deal struck for new healthcare site in Harrogate

A multi-million pound deal has been struck for the sale of land which could become a new healthcare facility.

Albert Hymas Limited sold the property on the Grove,off Harcourt Road, for more than £3 million to Springfield Healthcare.

The sale marks the end of an era for the Harrogate-based company, who have owned the site since 1904.

Richard Hymas, Director at Albert Hymas, said: “The site will house a significant healthcare development which will really benefit the local community. We chose to draw upon the expertise of Shulmans LLP as a leading real estate firm. The team has been incredibly proactive in providing invaluable advice and guidance to enable us to realise our asset.”