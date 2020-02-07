National conference in Leeds this weekend looking at BBC election controversy

Leeds is to host a national media conference this weekend which will analyse media coverage of the general election and relations between the media and the Conservative government.

It’s The Media, Stupid! takes place at Leeds Art Gallery on Saturday 8 February.

Granville Williams, the conference organiser and editor of MediaNorth, said the idea for the conference grew out of the experience of producing six issues of ElectionWatch highlighting media bias during the election.

“We have a range of expert speakers, including Nicholas Jones, the former BBC industrial and political correspondent, who will be analysing press coverage of the election.

“Professor Dominic Wring, from the highly respected Loughborough University 2019 election survey, will provide an overview of the information the team of researchers uncovered.”

Mr Williams added: “The session on broadcasting has become much more topical and relevant now, particularly what will happen to the BBC. Cuts to BBC journalism jobs, the future of the licence fee and the attitude of the Conservative government towards the broadcaster will almost certainly come up in what will be a lively session.”

The conference, organised by MediaNorth, is in the Henry Moore Room, Leeds Art Gallery from 11.00-5.00pm and is open to the public but booking is essential.

The fee is £10, conc £5. Full information on the conference programme with details on how to book.