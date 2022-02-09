Need to self-isolate with Covid could be gone in England by end of month, Boris Johnson suggests

All Covid restrictions in England - including the need to self-isolate after testing positive - could be gone by the end of this month, Boris Johnson has suggested.

By Caitlin Doherty
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 12:16 pm

The Prime Minister confirmed that he will present a “living with Covid” strategy when MPs return from their February break on February 21.

He expects this will include an end to the legal duty to stay home for 5 days “a full month early”.

Opening Prime Minister’s Questions today, Mr Johnson said: “It is my intention to return on the first day after the half-term recess to present our strategy for living with Covid.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament

“Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions – including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive – a full month early.”

It had previously been expected that self-isolation would end on March 24 when the coronavirus regulations lapse, however it had been said that the date could be brought forward depending on progress.

