New Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries 'must heed experts warning against Channel 4 privatisation', says Tracy Brabin

Nadine Dorries is the new Culture Secretary.

Ms Brabin called on new Ms Dorries to heed the host of experts who have argued against the privatisation plans.

Prior to him moving jobs in the Government reshuffle, Ms Dorries’ predecessor Oliver Dowden had been due to give a speech saying “standing still is not an option” for Channel 4 and money should be raised from private sources.

Banking giant JP Morgan has also been appointed by the Government to provide advice on Channel 4’s future.

Channel 4 bosses have argued strongly against privatisation, saying their current state-owned model where advertising revenue helps pay for programming works well and any private owner could axe jobs at its new Leeds HQ.

Ms Brabin said: “Having worked in the creative industry for over 30 years, I understand the need for broadcasters to adapt and change. Yet, the Government has offered no evidence as to why privatisation is the preferred option for securing Channel 4’s future. What we have seen is evidence to the contrary, with academics from the University of Leeds stating that ‘privatisation [of Channel 4] can only take resources away from the British public’.

“Channel 4’s significant role as an engine for economic growth in the creative industries is undisputable. This function has been enhanced by its unique model as a publicly funded broadcaster, paid for by advertising and at no cost to the public purse.

“These contributions include a meaningful commitment to talent, people and ideas in places like West Yorkshire and beyond. Channel 4’s unique public service model and remit ensures that the programming reflects the lives of people across the vibrant and diverse Britain that we are all proud to call home.

“Not only this, but Channel 4’s model means that there is an economic impact in nations and regions outside of London. At a time where the Government wants to prioritise levelling up in the North, a decision to privatise Channel 4 is counterproductive and potentially damaging to our regional economy.

“It is critical that Nadine Dorries takes on board the views of academics, businesses, independent analysts and creatives, who have all agreed that privatisation will threaten the valuable contributions made by Channel 4 and the very things that make it so special.”

New Culture Secretary is best-selling author and ex-reality TV contestant

Best-selling author and former I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here contestant Nadine Dorries has been put in charge of the future of Channel 4 after being appointed Culture Secretary.

She replaces Oliver Dowden, who had been due to give a speech last night in favour of privatising the channel, before he was moved out of the post and his speech cancelled. A consultation on the future of Channel 4, which has recently opened its new headquarters in Leeds, closed this week with the Government bringing in JP Morgan to advise on the process.

Ms Dorries appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2012 and was the first contestant to be voted off. Worse was to come when Tory party bosses suspended the whip over her decision to leave the country to appear on the reality programme, though she defended her actions, saying MPs “should be” taking part in order to reach large audiences.

The 64-year-old’s brief foray into reality television and her work as a best-selling author will at least demonstrate some real experience within the arts.

However, previous comments might alarm those within the industry, particularly her 2017 lament on the supposed impact of “left-wing snowflakes” on culture. She wrote: “Left wing snowflakes are killing comedy, tearing down historic statues, removing books from universities, dumbing down panto, removing Christ from Christmas and suppressing free speech. Sadly, it must be true, history does repeat itself. It will be music next.”

Last year she described the BBC as favouring “strident, very left wing, often hypocritical and frequently patronising views”.