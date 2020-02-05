New MP vows to fight for rights of Kashmiris in nod to Keighley's Pakistani community

New MP for Keighley Robbie Moore said he had “goosebumps” walking into the Commons for the first time, as he gave his maiden speech today.

Tory Mr Moore, who beat John Grogan in December, called his Labour opponent a “decent and kind gentleman” and said he was making the speech among a “atmosphere of optimism”.

Keighley MP Robbie Moore. Photo: Parliament

Speaking of his new constituency he said: “It is the people and their passion and proudness of the place which shines through.”

He said: “We have some talented and hardworking people from across the world in my constituency, from many Italians and Eastern Europeans, but also an Indian population and a strong and proud Pakistani community. Striving for peace and respect for the rights of my constituents families in Kashmir will be one of my priorities in this place.”

During his campaign Mr Moore criticised Bradford Council, which Keighley falls under, proposing a new local authority could be created for his constituency and neighbouring Shipley, where Philip Davies is MP.

During his speech he said: “Keighley has sat in the shadows of Bradford with a feeling of being forgotten, undervalued and on the periphery of any real tangible local investment offered by the Labour-run council administration. But things are about to change.”

He added: “Under this Conservative Government, I want to see Keighley be the beating heart of the Northern Powerhouse, the spark plug that fires up that Northern Powerhouse engine.”

But he admitted “drug crime in my constituency is a big problem which needs tackling, and the underlying issues surrounding grooming still do remain and must be called out”.

He said he was keen to “roll up my sleeves and graft hard to deliver real tangible outcomes”.