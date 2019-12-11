Nigel Farage 'hoping for snow' in Doncaster on polling day as he brands General Election campaign 'appalling'

Nigel Farage has branded this month's General Election campaign as "pretty appalling" in a speech to supporters in Doncaster.

The Brexit Party leader told an audience at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel this morning that both in terms of policies from the main parties and in terms of the vitriol experienced by candidates, it has been a poor campaign.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photo: PA

He told South Yorkshire voters: "I do actually think that this General Election has been pretty appalling on two levels.

"On one level, it's just boiling down now to meaningless statements, unrealising of financial promises and a whole bunch of conspiracy theories.

"They call it the Brexit election, but there's been no discussion about the Withdrawal Agreement whatsoever."

Mr Farage said he had a "hunch" that turnout will be low on Thursday, partly because of the weather and because people are being asked to vote "again and again".

The Brexit Party leader added: "I'm hoping for very, very heavy rain in Doncaster tomorrow, or snow, whatever we can muster.

"I know that people who are going to vote for us will turn out, because they absolutely believe in our message, they believe in their hearts as well as in their heads."

The Brexit Party leader also predicted a "crisis" in the country if the Prime Minister wins a majority in the election.

Mr Farage has previously said he cannot support Boris Johnson's "oven-ready" Brexit deal.

He said: "I know that if we get a Conservative majority, which I still think we will, then we will be back in crisis by May next year, as we face an extension to the whole process.

"I know what we're doing is the right thing. I know that a botched Brexit, frankly, is barely worth having."

Mr Farage said that Brexit "done properly" would help one group of people in particular - "the little people".