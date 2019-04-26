‘Noisy’ waste management company gets permission for longer hours and extension

Plans to extend a recycling plant have been approved by Leeds City Council decision-makers, despite dozens of objections from local residents.

The authority’s South and West Plans panel heard yesterday how Bill Dyson Skip Hire and Waste Management in Wortley wanted retrospective permission to extend its site to the north, along with changes to the building and yard area made three years ago.

The applicants also wanted permission to extend the working hours from 6am-midnight Monday to Friday and 6am-3pm on Saturday. However, council officers reduced the proposed new hours to 7.30am-7pm on Monday to Friday and 7.30am-5pm on Saturdays.

Around 50 objections were made to the council, mostly by members of the public in the area, relating to working hours and noise impact.

Commenting on the application, panel member Coun Colin Campbell (Lib Dem) said: “None of these operations are what you would describe as pretty and they are, by definition, bad neighbours.

“But there are other similar oprations on this estate. Given the other two [waste companies] have similar hours to what is proposed here, but it would be difficult for the panel to say ‘no’ in this case.”

The meeting heard that some of the noise complaints related to a trommel – a large mechanical cylinder used to separate materials – which was installed in 2016.

Referring to a site visit that morning, Coun Matt Gibson (Lab) said: “I think it’s ludicrous to be honest.

“I don’t believe this is consistent with applications that have gone before. I was listening to the trommell and it was exceptionally loud. The applicant claims it is going to be indoors and housed – it may be contained within a structure but it is not entirely sealed. The noise will carry to the local residents.

However, Coun Sharon Hamilton (Lab) said: “It was very noisy, but anyone would expect that, as they are working.”

The proposals were passed by councillors, along with the council officers’ suggested working hours.