Northern Labour MPs write to the EU urging them to come to a Brexit deal

A number of northern Labour MPs have vowed to back an EU deal despite leader Jeremy Corbyn saying none of his MPs should support Boris Johnson's new proposals.

19 Labour MPs including Caroline Flint, Dan Jarvis, Sarah Champion, Kevin Barron, Sarah Peacock, and Melanie Onn signed the letter to European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

Mr Corbyn said in the Commons last week: "No Labour MP could support such a reckless deal that would be used as springboard to attack rights and standards in this country.”

But in the letter the MPs said they "wish to see the British EU referendum result honoured without further delay".

It said: "We hope the Commission and the EU27 will engage with all earnest to reach an accommodation with the UK and we urge flexibility on both sides to reach the common goal of an orderly exit and continued co-operation as neighbours".

The MPs said they did not "stand in judgement on the merits of the UK proposals" and there was "more agreement across parties than many would suggest".

They said if a deal was brought before Parliament "our votes will be decisive in determining the approval of that deal".

The letter came as hopes for a deal were all but dashed after a phone call between Mr Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel yesterday.

Both sides continue to insist they want a deal but time is running out for that to be achieved by the end of this week.