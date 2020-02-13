Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry quits Government

The Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry has quit the Government.

Mr Berry, who was appointed to the role in 2017, said tonight he "chose to leave the Government" after being offered a job which involved international travel, but with three children under the age of three he could not commit to it.

Former Northern Powerhouse Minister Jake Berry. Photo: JPI Media

He said: "It has been the greatest privilege of my life to fight for the North in Westminster. For the last two and a half years I have helped move the #NorthernPowerhouse from concept to Cabinet table.

"I firmly believe that the Northern Powerhouse was the foundation stone of the blue wall that delivered a Conservative majority Government

"I chose to leave Government after being offered another role that would have required substantial amounts of foreign travel. I have three children under three - the youngest of whom is less than a week old. Family will always come first and I felt unable to accept the offer."

Henri Murison, Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, said: "Jake Berry has been Northern Powerhouse Minister throughout almost all of my tenure as Director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, and I was particularly glad when he began attending Cabinet after move to an enhanced role the Cabinet Office last year.

"As well as acting as a champion of devolution, he spoke up for projects such as HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail at the Cabinet table, standing up for his fellow northerners - an ally to business and civic leaders who worked incredibly hard in his brief.

"We wish him and his young family all the best, and look forward to working with him as a northern parliamentarian and friend."