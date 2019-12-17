Ousted Yorkshire MP Thelma Walker to write book called 'From Classroom to Commons' about her experiences

A former Yorkshire MP is to write a book about her experiences in the House of Commons after losing her seat in last week's General Election.

Labour's Thelma Walker was defeated by Conservative Jason McCartney, who re-took the Colne Valley seat he held between 2010 and 2017.

Former Yorkshire MP Thelma Walker

Mr McCartney polled 29,482 votes to claw back the seat with a majority of more than 5,000, two years after losing it by 915 votes.

Mrs Walker, a former headteacher, wrote on Twitter that she is "currently recharging batteries ready to continue the fight for social justice in 2020".

But she is planning to write about her experiences in a book called 'From Classroom to Commons'. Asked on social media for her thoughts on Labour's General Election defeat, she wrote: "I’ll save it for my book and our new local newspaper Colne Valley Voice."