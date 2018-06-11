Outline plans for Starbeck homeless accommodation submitted

Outline plans have been submitted by Harrogate Borough Council to potentially build temporary homeless accommodation in Starbeck.

The 19-unit facility could be built on land at Spa Lane, next to the Bowling Green, which currently comprises of a car park and a disused veterans hut.

In planning documents the council say there is not enough provision for homeless people in priority need within the district, and that housing options for single people is limited. It is not considered feasible to expand or convert existing sites due to the need for family hostel accommodation.

Met Office issue weather warning for Yorkshire

They say: "The proposed provision of this accommodation at Spa Lane will mean that the council can fulfil its social obligations and its requirements under the Homelessness Reduction Act.

"The number of households accepted as homeless has remained consistently high over the last few years. The third quarter of 2017/2018 has seen a notable increase with 33 single person presentations, with 20 accepted as being homeless. The provision of this facility at Spa Lane will help meet this need by providing good quality fit for purpose accommodation and support for the most vulnerable in society."

Did the earth shake for the people of Masham?

The facility, if approved, could also provide emergency accommodation for people during severe weather say HBC. Until recently this was provided through the Harrogate Homeless Project, but they were unable to continue delivering the service due to suitable premises no longer being available.

A consultation was launched on March, 13 and ran until April 6, asking residents what their opinions on the proposed location and also the siting, and design of the development.

High street bargain store Poundworld set to enter administration

Objections included that it would strain local services, that there were too many social care facilities in Starbeck, and that there were more suitable locations such as Harrogate Town Centre.

Supporters highlighted factors including the 24 hours of security for the site, which will be managed by HBC and that accommodation for homeless people was needed.