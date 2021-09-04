'Park and sail' proposal for York among eye-catching ideas to make more of county's heritage

A 'park-and-sail' service has been suggested as a way for future visitors to reach the centre of York. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The ideas are just some of the proposals put forward in the new Celebrating Our Distinctive Heritage report, which has been carried out by Land Use Consultants Ltd after being commissioned by the York and North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Historic England.

The report suggests York could consider a Thames Clipper-style service for the River Ouse.

“Taking a leaf from history’s book may offer some routes to addressing the need to get people in and out of the city centre without using private cars,” it says.

“The River Ouse is a major,navigable waterway that links the city centre with the A1237/A64 ring-roads. While not the sole answer, ‘park-and-sail’ services – not unlike a scaled-down version of London’s ‘Thames Clipper’ services operated for TfL and integrated with other forms of public transport – could provide a distinctive and more sustainable approach.

“While some of the city’s bridges have relatively low ‘air-draught’, other major historic cities such as Amsterdam, Paris and Stockholm have similar issues and appropriate craft are available.”

It also suggests that as part of the evolution of Yorkshire’s coastal towns, Bridlington could market itself as Yorkshire’s answer to Billingsgate in London or the Tsukiji market in Tokyo.

The report states: “The compelling experience of visiting working fish markets – for example Billingsgate in London or the Tsukiji market in Tokyo, although on a different scale – is highly valued by food and heritage tourists alike.

“The availability of produce for retail purchase, and street food, is a quintessential part of these experiences and could add to the excitement and vibrancy of Bridlington’s seafront – but ensuring that this neither interferes with the commercial operation of the port, and does not fundamentally change the place, will require careful planning.”

It adds that there is also an opportunity to create a new purpose for disused railways lines.

“There are numerous former railway lines in the region with potential for re-use as walking and cycling routes, creating safe, off-road links that people of all abilities can use,” it states. “For example, there is current interest in reworking the former North Eastern Railways line between Whitby and Staithes as a new tourist and active travel route, linking to the existing ‘Cinder Track’ section of former railway.”

Another idea put forward is the idea of looking into ferry services between Whitby and Scarborough. The report said there is “some merit in undertaking feasibility studies as to the costs/benefits of developing water-based transport links between Whitby and Scarborough to address the lack of rail provision – ideally reducing journey times from the almost four-hour duration of the train journey for what should be a 30km journey along the coast”.

It added: “There may be additional potential to market a range of attractions and activities around this offer, for example ‘cycle-there-sail-back’ packages.”

City 'should highlight radical history'

York could make more of its “radical heritage”, the report has suggested.

“York, although long a centre of church and royal power, has a proud history of radical and non-conformist thought,” it said.

“This is a key part of the city’s identity that could be more widely promoted and celebrated – including the legacy of major industrial philanthropists strongly associated with the city.

“There are opportunities for optimising the potential of this legacy through specific linking and promotion of the city’s radicals’ role in standing up for citizens’ rights – for example: execution of Yorkshire Luddites in 1812; demonstrations in support of Richard Oastler’s 1832 ‘ten-hour bill’ (regulating working hours of women and minors in factories); activities of key Chartists and their influence on Socialist thinking globally; to the city’s role in LGBT history and politics.”