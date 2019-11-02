'Parliament needs to work with the people' on climate change, says Leeds MP Rachel Reeves

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves has backed a citizens’ assembly on climate change as 30,000 invitations are set to hit doormats across the country next week.

Climate Assembly UK was commissioned by six cross-party House of Commons Select Committees, including the Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Committee of which Ms Reeves is Chair.

The assembly’s aim is to look at how the UK will reach its net zero emissions climate target, and what can be done by members of the public to help reduce carbon emissions. And it has been launched before the dissolution of Parliament, to ensure that the assembly’s report is available to the new Parliament as it begins its work.

In June the UK became the first major economy in the world to adopt a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050. This means that by 2050 the UK will have to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases it produces to a much lower level than today, and balance its remaining emissions by absorbing the same amount from the atmosphere.

Ms Reeves, Labour MP for Leeds West, said: “Adopting the net zero target was a major milestone for the UK, reflecting the strong cross-party support for action on climate change.

“We now need to set out a clear roadmap for the actions to achieve net-zero. It’s very clear that we will all need to play a part in meeting this target and that we all share a responsibility to future generations to do so. Finding solutions which are equitable and have public support will be crucial. Parliament needs to work with the people and with Government to address the challenge of climate change.

“The Climate Assembly UK will advise Parliament on how people want us to meet the net zero target, and suggest policies that the Government can implement to secure success.”

Citizens’ assemblies bring together people from all walks of life to discuss important issues.

The formation of one is one of Extinction Rebellion’s key demands.

Some 30,000 addresses have been chosen at random to receive invitations to participate in Climate Assembly UK which will run over four weekends between late January to the middle of March next year in Birmingham.

A representative sample of the population will then be selected from those who respond to the invitation, with 110 people taking part in the assembly.

Key themes to be discussed at Climate Assembly UK will include how people travel, what people buy and household energy use. The outcomes of discussions will be presented to the six select committees, who will use it as a basis for detailed work on implementing its recommendations. It will also be debated in the House of Commons.