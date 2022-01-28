Partygate report asked to make 'minimal reference' to events investigated by Metropolitan Police

Scotland Yard said this morning that officers have not asked for document to be delayed, but that it remains in contact with the Cabinet Office team that probed potential Covid breaches in No 10 and across wider Government to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

The publication which had been expected this week, could be a make or break moment for Boris Johnson, who is potentially facing a vote of no confidence from angered backbenchers.

The Met said in a statement: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

New Scotland Yard

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

The statement indicates that Ms Gray will either have to make significant changes to her report before publication or delay it until after the police inquiry concludes.

Sources close to the inquiry have previously indicated that she was concerned about the prospect of releasing a report that was shorn of some of its key findings.

It has not been officially confirmed how many events are under police investigation, but it is thought to be around eight.

So far seven Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to quit, but others are believed to have done so privately in letters to the chairman of the Conservatives’ 1922 Committee.

If the number of letters received by Sir Graham Brady hits 54, representing 15% of all Tory MPs, then a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister’s leadership is triggered.