Patients could get more freedom to choose treatment options under plans to be announced by Sajid Javid

Sajid Javid said patients will be able to check waiting times at their local hospital and private units, it has been reported, with a new system that will see people “given options”.

He is expected to lay out more details in a speech tomorrow, although he has said that the proposals would be beneficial for patients and could help to “significantly” clear the backlog that has built up during the pandemic.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported yesterday that people waiting for hospital care will be able to check the waiting time for their local hospital online, and compare that with other units across the country, including those which provide private care.

Mr Javid told the newspaper: “The NHS constitution says already that you as a patient have the right to ask for an alternative provider for your treatment.

“In practice no-one really gets that right. It’s not really focused on and even if an individual wanted to exercise that right at the moment it’s just left up to them to do all the homework and they’re not really supported in that decision.”

He claimed that this is “not acceptable”, adding that he wants to “enshrine that right” so that patients are “given options, they have a choice”.

The Health Secretary added: “It could be that they stick with their local provider, it could be maybe another NHS provider. And if it is another NHS provider, let’s say they have to travel for that, they should be supported in their travel costs, maybe accommodation costs, including maybe for someone to go with them to support them.

“Or it could be an independent provider in the independent sector.

“The point is that people should have that choice and it should be made easy for them to exercise that right.”

On how it will help with the backlog, he said that with more providers involved in trying to address lengthy waiting lists “you will get through the backlog quicker than otherwise”.

Data published last month by NHS England showed a record 6.1m people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December – the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Mr Javid’s plan is also expected to include reference to a possible move towards academy-style hospitals to improve performance across the NHS, The Sunday Times reported.

The Government claimed today that there are now 27,000 more nurses working across the NHS compared to September 2019.

Mr Javid said: “We committed to deliver 50,000 more nurses in the NHS by 2024.

“And we are over halfway to meeting this target with over 27,000 more nurses already in our NHS compared to September 2019.

“I’m grateful to all our NHS nurses who’ve shown immense commitment during the pandemic, working tirelessly to look after us and our loved ones.”