Officers from the Peak District National Park Authority have dealt with 28 breaches of planning control between July and September.

In Youlgrave, an unauthorized teepee was ordered to be taken down, while in Ashford-in-the-Water a flagpole attached to the outbuilding of a listed building was deemed inappropriate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shelter over a hot tub was removed from a holiday let in Bakewell and the owners of a property in Bradwell were given three months notice to demolish a porch that was not found to comply with regulations.

A couple make their way to the summit of Mam Tor, in the Peak District, to watch the morning sunrise

A report written for the planning committee, revealed the authority is on track to resolve its target of 150 planning breaches this year.

It said: “The number of breaches outstanding has fallen by 10 over the quarter and currently stands at 620 cases. At the end of September 2020, the number outstanding was 670 so there has been good progress on reducing the overall caseload over the last year.”

Peak Park aims to respond to 80 per cent of enquiries about potential planning breaches within 30 working days.