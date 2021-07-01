International Trade Secretary Liz Truss announced on Wednesday that she had accepted a recommendation from the new Trade Remedies Authority to axe measures to defend the steel sector from imported metal dumped on the world market.

The Leeds-educated Minister said the Government only had the option of accepting or rejecting the recommendations in full, which said quotas and tariffs should be retained for 10 categories of steel for three years, and revoked in nine others.

Labour had previously warned that ending trade safeguard measures could see the UK become a "magnet for large quantities of foreign steel" and put thousands of jobs across the North at risk. Picture by Getty Images from Rotherham

However she said she would now introduce a public notice to launch a temporary extension on a further five of the 19 steel products for one year. "Imports outside the quotas will face a tariff of 25 per cent," she said.

Miriam Cates the Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge whose constituency includes hundreds of Liberty Steel workers, was among those welcoming the move.

She said: "These safeguards are vital to protect the UK steel industry from unfair trade practices, and I'm delighted that the Government has recognised the importance of extending them.

"I've been working for months with colleagues in the Conservative Steel Caucus to persuade the Prime Minister and Secretary of State of the need to make these legal changes. They fully agree on the value of a strong UK steel industry to our economy, and the jobs that rely on it.

"Communities like Stocksbridge are built around steel, and I know from speaking to management and unions just how important having a level playing field is for the industry locally."

Emily Thornberry MP, Labour’s Shadow International Trade Secretary, said: “This is a hugely welcome u-turn from the Government, which will undo the large majority of the damage that would have resulted had they persisted with their planned removal of these safeguards.

“More than anything, this is a hard-won victory for Britain’s steel communities, and their Labour representatives in Parliament, who fought so hard against the Government’s plans over the last month, and successfully forced their last-minute reversal this evening.

“We also welcome the Government’s belated acceptance of Labour’s calls to review the workings of the Trade Remedies Authority, which must be urgently reformed before any more of Britain’s businesses face the anguish and uncertainty that the British steel industry has faced in recent weeks.”

But Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner said: "The can has just been kicked down the road. In another year's time, the threat of cheap imports destroying UK jobs will be back again.

"UK steel can't keep limping from crisis to crisis like this. We urgently need a plan and Government support to bring some stability and security to this strategically vital sector."

Last month, a report said Yorkshire and the North could become a world leader in green steel in a move which could save thousands of jobs across the region if Ministers and industry leaders "act now".

The region's historic but carbon-intensive steel industry could achieve net zero status by 2035, according to think-tank IPPR North, by harnessing the potential of electrification, carbon capture storage, and hydrogen technologies.

Its report, backed by many of the region's politicians and business figures, says decarbonising northern steel would cost an average of £267m a year by 2050 but would "help lay the foundations for a stronger, low-carbon and productive industry".