Handout photo issued by UK Parliament of Jacob Young during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor)

Jacob Young urged constituents to “consider others and stay safe” after infections more than doubled in a week.

In the seven days to July 15, there were 1,950 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Redcar and Cleveland, giving an infection rate of 1421.8 cases per 100,000 people according to Public Health England data.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area also saw the biggest week on week rise in infections across the country, having jumped from 940 cases - a rate of 685.4 per 100,000 people - in the week to July 8.

Middlesbrough is recording the second highest rate, with 1281 cases per 100,000 people.

MP for Redcar Jacob Young said the spike “is a concern”.

He told The Yorkshire Post he is working with ministerial colleagues to identify any issues and: "Localised data indicates that Redcar Lakes North and Dormanstown have seen the highest rise in cases.

"What isn't clear from the raw data is why confirmed cases should be particularly high in Redcar and Cleveland.”

Mr Young said “thankfully” the increase in cases is not translating into serious illness and hospitalisations and "that's largely because Redcar ranks as the 10th most vaccinated place in the country. As of 15 July, 70.4% of adults have had two vaccines and 83.1% have had a single dose”, he added.

"The vaccines are working and I would encourage everyone aged 18 and over to book an appointment as soon as possible.”

The Conservative politician went on: "On top of that, it’s still important to take sensible precautions to limit the spread.

"Keeping a physical distance and being outdoors remains the best way to prevent transmission.