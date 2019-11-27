Plan revealed to build 70 homes on land near Whitby Abbey

A plan to build 70 new homes and flats on land near Whitby Abbey has been revealed.

Wharfedale Homes Limited has submitted plans for 58 dwelling houses and a block of 12 flats on a field off Green Lane, not far from the iconic structure which looms over the town.

A plan has been revealed to build 70 homes on land near Whitby Abbey. Credit: Marisa Cashill

A total of 21 of the properties would be classed as affordable and the applicant has written to residents in the area to tell them of its plans.

A letter to neighbours stated: “The scheme provides a mix of one, two, three and four bed houses and apartments, built in quality materials with elevations and features that respect and reflect both the character of the setting and Whitby’s heritage.”

The land in questions lies outside of Whitby’s conservation area and was allocated for future housing provision under Scarborough Council’s Local Plan.

The planning submission sent to the council says the applicant is a “respected” name in the industry.

It adds: “The aim of this project is to provide an attractive and secure development, with a mix of dwellings that will appeal to a wide range of people.

“The applicants, Wharfedale Homes Ltd is a respected housebuilder who pride themselves on design and quality, building modern homes that are designed to blend sympathetically into their local environment and contribute positively to the local area.

“With 26 years experience, Wharfedale Homes Ltd has established a reputation for building high-quality family homes.”

The plans have now gone out to consultation.