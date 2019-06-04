Plans to make West Yorkshire a “zero carbon region” to be discussed this week in Leeds

A campaign to make West Yorkshire a “zero carbon region” looks set to begin this summer.

Members of the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership Board (LEP) will meet to discuss how it will set targets to dramatically reduce the amount of polluting fuels used in the region.

Cutting emissions will be the main goal.

A report by LEP officers claims work will be done this summer into setting a target date for the region to become “carbon neutral”. A conference and celebration event is then expected to take place next year to showcase the authority’s future energy plans.

The authority also plans to hold “workshop sessions” starting later this month, focusing on the themes of power, buildings, industry and surface transport and carbon dioxide emission, as well as what can be done to combat climate change.

It is claimed the city region aims to break down its carbon reduction targets into five-yearly chunks, while also planning to decide on a set date for carbon neutrality.

It comes after the LEP launched its West Yorkshire Energy Accelerator (EA) scheme, which aims to boost low-carbon projects across the region and bring carbon emissions to zero by 2036. It’s hoped that the programme will bring in up to £100m of green investment into the region.

The LEP board meets on Thursday, June 6.