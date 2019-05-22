PMQs sketch: Theresa May's Brexit deal is dead and so is her premiership

This week could very well have been the last time we saw Theresa May take questions from MPs in the Commons as Britain’s Prime Minister.

If so, she stayed true to her leadership style and went out with a whimper rather than a bang.

Mrs May entered the chamber to not a single cheer from her mutinous backbenchers.

And during the weekly session she faced a coordinated attack from Tory Brexiteers, who pelted her with question after question on protections for British Army veterans who have served in Northern Ireland.

Others were more blatant. The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford told her that in carrying on at Number Ten she is “fooling no-one but herself”and that “her time is up”.

Unfortunately for Mrs May he was, in all likelihood, correct.

Many of the green benches around her were empty and key Cabinet ministers - specifically those rumoured to be opposed to her new deal, Chris Grayling and Andrea Leadsom - were notably absent from proceedings.

Staunch Brexiteer Mark Francois was even seen looking up at the journalists in the press gallery, shaking his head and running his finger along his throat like a knife.

And as the Prime Minister fought back against the barrage of criticism raining down, her voice seemed to crack slightly.

Looming large over the House was the previous evening’s speech, during which Mrs May had one last throw of the dice on her Brexit deal, laying out an updated plan that she hoped could finally unite MPs.

But the only thing most of her colleagues united around was that her Brexit agreement is dead. And it looks her premiership is as well.