Political heavyweights ignite 'quiet' Harrogate electoral battle

Two major political figures have made unprecedented interventions in Harrogate and Knaresborough in the final week of the General Election campaign.

What has been a quiet contest with the exception of a couple of public hustings has suddenly burst into life as the parties have jostled to attract floating voters.

After Lord Willis, the Lib Dem MP for the area for more than a decade in the late 1990s, wrote to residents last week to endorse the party's current candidate Judith Rogerson, Tony Blair's former spin master Alastair Campbell this week sent a letter to Labour voters in Harrogate and Knaresborough urging them to vote Lib Dem to defeat the Tories.



With the town's sitting Conservative MP Andrew Jones issuing his own warning that voting Lib Dem might let Labour win, the last week of the campaign is rapidly becoming the most contentious in the constituency since Lord Willis beat former Chancellor of the Exchequer Norman Lamont in 1997.



Mr Campbell, who resigned from the Labour Party earlier this year, writes in his letter that the only way to stop Boris Johnson is to vote Lib Dem.



His remarks have been badly received by the Harrogate and Knaresborough Labour Party who are annoyed, in particular, that the broadcaster has used Labour-style red headings on his letter.

Meanwhile, Lord Willis, who turned up in person at the Lib Dem's Harrogate headquarters earlier in the campaign in a show of support, has not been known for sending out letters to voters at election time in the past.

His letter is full of praise for Judith Rogerson as a candidate.



But in a newsletter published on Monday called intouch" election special, Tory candidate Andrew Jones this week drew residents' attention to tactical voting website remainunited.org to suggest that Labour were now "the main challengers to the Conservatives in the constituency" after the "latest polling by the anti-Conservative website shows Labour drawing ahead of the Liberal Democrats here" by 23% to 22%.



Whether all this heat affects this Thursday's result in Harrogate and Knaresborough is open to speculation.

The tactical voting website remainunited.org website also predicts the Conservative Party's share of the vote as being 53% this time round.



After the popular Lord Willis stepped down at the 2010 general election, Andrew Jones became MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough in the first of three victories in a row.



Like Mr Willis before him, Mr Jones has seen his percentage rise on each occasion, rising to a new peak of 55.5% at the General Election in 2017.



The last time saw the Lib Dems winning 23.5% of the vote while Labour almost doubled their's to 20.1% in their best result locally for decades.



Before the current campaign had even started in earnest, The Green Party in the area had opted not to field a candidate in Harrogate and Knaresborough after it made a pact not to contest certain seats with the Lib Dems or Plaid Cymru.



But it has not said that it will support either party, though it admits some members of the Green Party in Harrogate and Knaresborough are advocating support for the Lib Dems.

