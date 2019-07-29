Political rivals express concern for Jared O'Mara after he says he will quit as Sheffield Hallam MP

Political rivals have expressed their concern for troubled Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O’Mara, after he announced plans to step down and trigger a by-election.

The former Labour now independent MP signalled his intention to step aside after his staff spoke out publicly against him.

In a statement released over the weekend, Mr O’Mara said: "Let everyone be assured I will be tendering my resignation via the official parliamentary procedure as soon as term restarts.

"I reiterate my apology to my constituents, the people of Sheffield and the people of the UK as whole."

The ex-Labour MP had previously said that he would “be taking time out to receive professional help to deal with my mental health and personal issues regarding self-medication.”

Responding to the news, Labour’s candidate for Sheffield Hallam, Olivia Blake said: “This is the right decision for Jared and for the people of Sheffield Hallam, I hope he gets the support he needs.

"The Labour party is ready for a by-election. Hallam needs a Labour MP who will represent and support local people and seek to reverse the damage done by almost a decade of austerity under the Tories and the Lib Dems.”

Liberal Democrat candidate Laura Gordon, who is understood locally to be the favourite to take the seat, said: “By resigning Jared is doing the right thing - both for himself and his constituents.

"People in Sheffield will now get their chance to have their say, both on Boris Johnson’s dangerous Conservative Government and on Jeremy Corbyn’s failure to provide effective opposition at a time of national crisis.”

Mr O’Mara’s announcement came after a staff member, Gareth Arnold, sensationally resigned on Twitter using the MP’s own account.

In a string of angry tweets, Mr Arnold branded his employer “the most morally bankrupt person I have ever had the displeasure of working with”.